April 3 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* AYIMA US SIGNS NEW CLIENT AGREEMENT

* AYIMA’S NTH CAROLINA OFFICE RECEIVED CONFIRMATION OF MAJOR NEW CLIENT ENGAGEMENT FOR PROVISION OF SEO SERVICES

* NEW CLIENT IS A GLOBAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES GROUP

* VALUE OF CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5 MSEK DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)