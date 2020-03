March 17 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - ANNOUNCES ACCELERATION OF U.S. AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 IGG/IGM RAPID TEST BASED ON UPDATED FDA POLICY

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - BELIEVE FDA’S UPDATED POLICY MAY ENABLE NEAR-TERM AVAILABILITY OF OUR RECENTLY-LICENSED POINT-OF-CARE TEST

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE UPDATES ABOUT NEAR-TERM AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 TEST