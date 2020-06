June 1 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION OF COVID-19 IGG/IGM RAPID TEST

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - MORE THAN 1.4 MILLION COVID-19 IGG/IGM RAPID TESTS BEEN DELIVERED TO CO'S WAREHOUSE IN SAN DIEGO AND ARE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION