April 3 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - BEGAN SHIPPING ITS CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (“COVID-2019”) IGG/IGM RAPID TEST TO U.S. CUSTOMERS

* AYTU - UPON RECEIPT OF INITIAL 100,000 TESTS, COMPLETED PRODUCT RELABELING TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH FDA GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 SEROLOGY TEST KITS Source text: bit.ly/2ytTyfz Further company coverage: