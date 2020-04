April 1 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - HAS RECEIVED ITS FIRST CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 IGG/IGM RAPID TEST SHIPMENT CONTAINING 100,000 TESTS FROM MANUFACTURER ON MARCH 31

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ANOTHER 500,000 RAPID TESTS FROM MANUFACTURER IN NEXT 2 TO 3 WEEKS IN ORDER TO FULFILL ADDITIONAL CUSTOMER ORDERS