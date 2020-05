May 14 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - REPORTS REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 OF $8.2 MILLION, UP 243% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - $62.5 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC - IN TERMS OF COVID-19 TESTING REVENUE, WE BEGAN SHIPPING PRODUCT IN APRIL, SO WE EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE IN Q4