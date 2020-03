BRIEF-Aytu Bioscience Received Confirmation From U.S. FDA That Co May Begin Distribution Of Its Coronavirus Disease 2019 IGG/IGM Rapid Test Throughout U.S.

March 23 (Reuters) - Aytu BioScience Inc:

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM U.S. FDA THAT CO MAY BEGIN DISTRIBUTION OF ITS CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 IGG/IGM RAPID TEST THROUGHOUT U.S.

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - COVID-19 IGG/IGM RAPID TEST IS INTENDED FOR PROFESSIONAL USE AND DELIVERS RESULTS BETWEEN 2 AND 10 MINUTES AT THE POINT-OF-CARE.

* AYTU BIOSCIENCE - IN ADDITION, COMPANY EXPECTS DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST SHIPMENT OF 100,000 TESTS THIS WEEK Source text: (bit.ly/2xXo8hm) Further company coverage: