BRIEF-Aytu Bioscience receives market approval from the Australian therapeutic goods administration for the Mioxsys® system

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aytu Bioscience Inc:

* Aytu Bioscience receives market approval from the Australian therapeutic goods administration for the Mioxsys® system for male infertility

* Aytu Bioscience Inc - ‍expects to announce a distribution partner and launch Mioxsys for clinical use in coming quarters​

* Aytu Bioscience Inc - ‍has engaged in australian market development activities and is in early discussions with distribution partners​

* Aytu Bioscience - ‍Mioxsys been approved by TGA as an aid in diagnostic assessment of semen quality for patients undergoing male infertility evaluation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: