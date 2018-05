BRIEF-Azarga Uranium And URZ Energy Announce Merger To Create New U.S. Focused ISR Uranium Development Company

May 7 (Reuters) - Azarga Uranium Corp:

* URZ ENERGY CORP - AZARGA URANIUM AND URZ ENERGY ANNOUNCE MERGER TO CREATE NEW US FOCUSED ISR URANIUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

* URZ ENERGY CORP - AZARGA URANIUM TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF URZ ENERGY FOR CONSIDERATION OF 2.0 AZARGA URANIUM SHARES FOR EACH URZ ENERGY SHARE HELD

* URZ ENERGY-ON DEAL CLOSE, BOARD OF AZARGA TO HAVE 3 APPOINTEES FROM EACH COMPANY, WITH GLENN CATCHPOLE, CURRENT CEO OF CO, TO BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN

* URZ ENERGY CORP - BLAKE STEELE, CURRENT CEO OF AZARGA URANIUM, TO CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT & CEO OF AZARGA URANIUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: