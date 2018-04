April 17 (Reuters) - Azbil Corp:

* AZBIL NORTH AMERICA ESTABLISHES SUBSIDIARIES IN MEXICO

* AZBIL NORTH AMERICA - ESTABLISHED AZBIL MEXICO AND AZBIL MEXICO SERVICES AS UNITS TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO AUTOMOBILE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS IN MEXICO

* AZBIL NORTH AMERICA -UNITS BEGAN OPERATIONS ON JANUARY 31

* AZBIL NORTH AMERICA- NEW COMPANY AIMS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL TURNOVER OF 200 MILLION YEN FOR 2019 IN MEXICO