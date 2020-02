Feb 28 (Reuters) - Azelio AB:

* YEAR-END REPORT: CONTINUED FAST PACE TOWARDS COMMERCIAL CONTRACTS

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 0.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 53.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 26.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2019

* IS MONITORING THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, FOLLOWING THE AUTHORITY'S RECOMMENDATIONS BUT CURRENTLY NO MAJOR IMPACT.