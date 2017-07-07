BRIEF-Azeus Systems updates on acceptance of tender from Hong Kong Government

July 7 (Reuters) - Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.:

* Azeus secures conditional acceptance of tender from the Hong Kong Government

* ‍Contract worth up to HK$79.1 million​

* Secured acceptance of tender from hong kong government for an it services and maintenance contract worth up to hk$79.1 million

* First phase of project is expected to generate a one-off revenue of hk$44.0 million for group

* Expects to generate further hk$35.1 million in revenue over 9-year period following conclusion of 1 year warranty period post-completion