BRIEF-Azora Altus Says Indicative IPO Price At 9.62 Euros/Shr

April 25 (Reuters) - AZORA ALTUS SA:

* INDICATIVE OFFER PRICE 9.62 EUR PER SHARE

* TO OFFER 47.25 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER

* TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF 454.6 MILLION EUROS FROM THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

* TO GRANT OPTION TO STABILIZING MANAGER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 4.7 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 10 PERCENT OF NEW SHARES, AT OFFER PRICE

* FINAL OFFER PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED UPON FINALIZATION OF BOOK-BUILDING PERIOD EXPECTED TO BE ON OR ABOUT MAY 9

* EXPECTS LIST ON STOCK EXCHANGE OF MADRID ON MAY 11

* OFFERING REPRESENTS 67.74 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S POST-OFFERING SHARE CAPITAL, EXCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

* INTENDS TO PAY DIVIDENDS OF AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF FFO GENERATED OVER A FINANCIAL YEAR, ONCE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS HAVE STABILIZED, EXPECTED IN 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2qVUQJL