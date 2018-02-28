FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Azplanning announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Azplanning Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 29, 2018, under the symbol “3490”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 270,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 200,000 shares and privately held 70,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,160 yen per share with total offering amount will be 583.2 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd and SBI Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/voPvxZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.