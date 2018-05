May 16 (Reuters) - Azrieli Group Ltd:

* NOI IN THE QUARTER TOTALED NIS 371 MILLION, UP 10%

* QTRLY NET PROFIT WAS UP SOME 8% AND TOTALED AROUND NIS 259 MILLION, COMPARED WITH AROUND NIS 240 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)