March 21 (Reuters) - Azrieli Group Ltd:

* AZRIELI GROUP: RESULTS OF Q4 AND 2017

* NOI INCREASED BY 7% IN Q4, TOTALING NIS 360 MILLION, COMPARED WITH NIS 338 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR.​

* QTRLY ‍FFO FOR ENTIRE REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY GREW BY 7% AND TOTALED NIS 261 MILLION, COMPARED WITH NIS 244 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* ‍ADJUSTED NET PROFIT WAS UP SOME 19% IN Q4 AND TOTALED NIS APPROX. 268 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: