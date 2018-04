April 11 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* AZUL ANNOUNCES LEASE OF TWO USED FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT

* ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS - SEC FILING

* BOTH AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR Source text: (bit.ly/2GPnsOK) Further company coverage: