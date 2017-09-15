FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azul announces pricing of offering at $26.75 per ADS
September 15, 2017 / 3:04 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Azul announces pricing of offering at $26.75 per ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Azul Sa -

* Azul announces pricing of U.S.$362.3 million global offering by selling shareholders

* Azul S.A. - Global offering price is R$27.96 per preferred share and $26.75 per ads

* Azul S.A. - Announced that it has priced its follow-on offering by its selling shareholders of 40.63 million of Azul’s preferred shares in a global offering

* Azul S.A. - Certain strategic shareholders of Azul, including HNA group and United Airlines, were not among selling shareholders in offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

