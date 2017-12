BRIEF-Azul SA Signs MoU With Correios For Creation Of Private Integrated Logistics Solutions Co

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Azul Sa:

* AZUL SA SAYS SIGNED MOU FOR THE CREATION OF A PRIVATE INTEGRATED LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS COMPANY

* AZUL SAYS NEW CO TO HAVE A 50.01% STAKE OF AZUL & 49.99% OF CORREIOS; TO OFFER INTEGRATED LOGISTICS SERVICES FOR CARGO TRANSPORTATION

* AZUL SA SAYS SIGNED MOU WITH CORREIOS FOR THE CREATION OF A PRIVATE INTEGRATED LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS COMPANY

* AZUL SAYS THE NEW COMPANY WILL HANDLE ROUGHLY 100 THOUSAND TONS OF CARGO PER YEAR - SEC FILING

* AZUL SAYS NEW COMPANY WILL BE ESTABLISHED AND ITS ACTIVITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text [bit.ly/2DfxfYW] Further company coverage: