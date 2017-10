BRIEF-AZUL SELLS TEN ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT TO NORDIC AVIATION CAPITAL

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* AZUL OPTIMIZES FLEET AND REDUCES TOTAL DEBT BY R$ 325 MILLION

* AZUL SA - ‍FIVE AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO LEAVE FLEET BY END OF 2017 AND REMAINING AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO LEAVE FLEET EARLY 2018​

* AZUL SA - ‍SALE AGREEMENT WITH NAC ALSO INCLUDES DELIVERY OF THREE NEW ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES IN 2017​

* AZUL SA SAYS ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF TEN ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT TO NORDIC AVIATION CAPITAL RESULTING IN A TOTAL DEBT REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY R$ 325 MILLION​

* AZUL SA - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO GROW 11% TO 13% IN TERMS OF ASKS IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: