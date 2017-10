Oct 9 (Reuters) - Azul SA

* Azul reports September traffic

* Azul SA - Sept preliminary passenger traffic (RPKS) increased 15.0% compared to September 2016 on a capacity increase (ASKS) of 10.3%.​

* Azul SA - Sept preliminary ‍load factor was 83.2%, 3.4 percentage points higher than in same period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: