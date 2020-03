March 24 (Reuters) - Azure Minerals Ltd:

* UPDATES ON MEXICAN OPERATIONS

* AZURE MINERALS ANNOUCNES SUSPENSION OF DRILLING AND ALL FIELD EXPLORATION AT ITS PROJECTS

* IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF BETWEEN 25-40% FOR AZURE DIRECTORS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES

