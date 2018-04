April 17 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER COMMISSIONS 40 MW PROJECT IN UTTAR PRADESH

* AZURE POWER - PROJECT AUCTIONED BY SOLAR ENERGY CORPORATION OF INDIA, CO WILL SUPPLY POWER TO SECI FOR NEXT 25 YEARS AT TARIFF OF INR 4.92 PER KWH