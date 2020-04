BRIEF-Azure Power Global Says Operating Projects Have Not Been Materially Impacted Related To Covid 19 Outbreak

April 10 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - ANNOUNCED CERTAIN OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATES

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - AS OF APRIL 10, OUR OPERATING PROJECTS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED RELATED TO COVID 19 OUTBREAK

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, EXPECT REVENUES WILL BE BETWEEN INR 12,900 MILLION - INR 13,000 MILLION

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - REMAIN COMFORTABLE WITH REVENUE, OPERATING MEGAWATT GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS 2020 AND 2021 THAT WE PROVIDED ON FEB 12

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - OUR PLANTS REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL DURING RECENT “LOCKDOWN” IN INDIA

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAINS SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST END OF FY 2021, ENDING MARCH 31, 2021

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - FINANCING FOR 1,290 MWS OF UNDER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS REMAIN ON SCHEDULE

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - DO NOT FORESEE ANY INCREASE IN PROJECT COSTS RELATED TO COVID-19 AS OF DATE

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - WOULD NOTE THAT METAL AND MODULE PRICES HAVE RECENTLY DECLINED DUE TO SOFTNESS IN GLOBAL DEMAND

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL - RECEIVED FORCE MAJEURE NOTICES FROM VARIOUS DISCOMS STATING INABILITY TO PERFORM THEIR OBLIGATIONS UNDER TERMS OF PPA DUE TO COVID-19 Source text: [bit.ly/2JTNOy7] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)