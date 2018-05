May 17 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER WINS 130 MW SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN MAHARASHTRA

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE DEVELOPED BY AZURE POWER OUTSIDE A SOLAR PARK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019.

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD - CO SIGNS 25 YEARS PPA WITH MSEDCL, AT TARIFF OF INR 2.72 PER KWH