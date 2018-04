BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma And Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data For MS1819-SD Phase II

April 23 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE II IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI)

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - OBSERVED BOTH CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE IN ITS ONGOING PHASE IIA TRIAL OF MS1819-SD

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - HIGHEST MS1819-SD DOSE COHORT CONTINUED TO SHOW GREATER THAN 21% IMPROVEMENT IN CFA IN EVALUABLE PATIENTS

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE IIA TRIAL