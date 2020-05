May 7 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO PACKAGING, LABELING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CREAPHARM CLINICAL SUPPLIES FOR MS1819 CLINICAL TRIAL DRUG PRODUCT

* AZURRX - MS1819 CLINICAL TRIAL DRUG SUPPLY WILL BE SENT DIRECTLY TO CLINICAL SITES IN U.S. AND IN EUROPE, INCLUDING, POLAND, HUNGARY, SPAIN & TURKEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: