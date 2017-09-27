FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AzurRx Biopharma announces positive MS1819-SD Phase II data in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-AzurRx Biopharma announces positive MS1819-SD Phase II data in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - AzurRx Biopharma Inc

* AzurRx Biopharma and Mayoly-Spindler announce positive MS1819-SD phase II data in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (epi)

* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - ‍no serious adverse events or notable mild to moderate events have been reported in open-label, ascending dose phase IIA trial​

* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - ‍favorable trends were also observed on other evaluated endpoints​

* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - ‍secondary efficacy endpoints are consistently aligning with CFA data and safety profile of MS1819-SD remains favorable​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

