April 18 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA WITH AZX1103

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - AZX1103 SHOWN TO BE SAFE AND BIOLOGICALLY ACTIVE IN A WELL-ESTABLISHED PRE-CLINICAL MODEL

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED