April 30 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH AZURRX’S CONTINUING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & TESTING OF MS1819 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: