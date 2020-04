BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma - CEO Issued Letter To Shareholders

April 21 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - JAMES SAPIRSTEIN, PRESIDENT AND CEO ISSUED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - DESPITE COVID-19, CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ONLY MINOR DELAYS IN INITIATING & COMPLETING PHASE 2 OPTION 2 MONOTHERAPY CLINICAL TRIAL

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - BARRING ANY SIGNIFICANT CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENTS, SHOULD BE ABLE TO INITIATE OPTION 2 TRIAL BY END OF Q2 2020, EXPECT TOP LINE DATA IN Q1 2021

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - ANTICIPATE COMPLETION OF COMBINATION TRIAL BY END OF 2020 AND TOP LINE DATA IN Q1 2021

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS INTACT AND, AS OF TODAY, HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - IN Q1 2020, RECEIVED $1.77 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING FROM FRENCH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TAX CREDIT FOR 2017, 2018, ANTICIPATE RECEIVING 2019 CIR TOWARDS END OF YEAR

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - IN APRIL 2020, RECEIVED CARES ACT PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN OF ABOUT $180,000, WILL BE USED TO PAY EMPLOYEES, OTHER ELIGIBLE EXPENSES

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - PLAN TO SPEND 2020, EARLY 2021 FOCUSING ON NECESSARY CMC & REGULATORY OBJECTIVES NEEDED TO FULLY DEVELOP MS1819 FOR PHASE 3, COMMERCIALIZATION