March 16 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - ON MARCH 11, CO PROVIDED TRANSCHEM WITH 60 DAYS PRIOR WRITTEN NOTICE OF INTENT TO TERMINATE SUBLICENE AGREEMENT

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA - FOCUSING RESOURCES ON DEVELOPMENT OF LEAD DRUG PRODUCT CANDIDATE, MS1819