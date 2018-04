April 19 (Reuters) - AZZ Inc:

* AZZ INC. COMPLETES RESTATEMENT OF FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND THE COMPANY’S QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* AZZ INC - EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)