March 13 (Reuters) - Azz Inc:

* AZZ INC. WINS BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS OF LECTRUS CORPORATION LOCATED IN CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

* AZZ INC - WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP

* AZZ INC - ‍CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED​

* AZZ INC - ‍CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS - CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION​