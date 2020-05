BRIEF-B & C Speakers Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 0.46 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - B & C Speakers SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.46 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 11.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS STILL NOT POSSIBLE TO DATE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE THROUGHOUT YEAR

* B & C SPEAKERS HAS TAKEN ACTIONS AIMED AT MITIGATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 - CEO

* B & C SPEAKERS TOOK OUT NEW LOANS TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY SHORT TERM - CEO

* B & C SPEAKERS STARTED PROCESS OF REVISITING COSTS - CEO