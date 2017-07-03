FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-B Communications announces Midroog Ltd has published "issuer comment" regarding co
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 3, 2017 / 8:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-B Communications announces Midroog Ltd has published "issuer comment" regarding co

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B communications ltd - announced that Midroog Ltd. Has published an "issuer comment" regarding co

* B communications - in midroog's estimation, extended length of ISA's investigation related with bezeq may increase co's credit risk

* B communications - in Midroog's estimation, development of suspicions against group's controlling shareholder, if any, may also increase Co's credit risk

* B communications - Midroog estimates that it is very difficult to assess possible implications for Bezeq control permit due to investigation

* B communications - midroog estimates it is very difficult to assess how results of investigation will affect Bezeq's dividend policy, distribution volumes Source text (bit.ly/2tjHZkG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.