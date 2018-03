Feb 28 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS LTD SAYS ON FEB 27, CO‘S BOARD RECEIVED A LETTER FROM THE COUNSEL OF ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - SEC FILING

* B COMMUNICATIONS - ELLIOTT EXPRESSED OPINION THAT CO'S BOARD "MUST REJECT" FEB 25 PROPOSAL FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF 3 NEW DIRECTORS Source text (bit.ly/2t1uARN) Further company coverage: