April 12 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* CO REPORTS THAT EUROCOM INFORMED CO THAT ON APRIL 11, 2018, ANOTHER HEARING WAS HELD IN COURT REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL

* IN ITS DECISION, COURT ADVISED PARTIES TO CONTINUE TO STRIVE TO REACH AGREEMENT BY APRIL 22 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2Hf7IUs] Further company coverage: