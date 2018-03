March 12 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS - ON MARCH 11, EUROCOM INFORMED THAT INVESTOR IN SETTLEMENT ARRANGEMENT FILED WITH COURT NOTICE OF EXPIRY OF SETTLEMENT ARRANGEMENT

* B COMMUNICATIONS SAYS EUROCOM INFORMED CO IT DISAGREES WITH INVESTOR’S POSITION - SEC FILING

* B COMMUNICATIONS - PER EUROCOM REPORT, INVESTOR CLAIMS ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL EXPIRED DUE TO NON-FULFILLMENT OF PRECONDITIONS IN SETTLEMENT ARRANGEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2pc0JB0) Further company coverage: