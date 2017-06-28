FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B Communications was notified by counsel of agreements reached between Elovitch and ISA
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 28, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-B Communications was notified by counsel of agreements reached between Elovitch and ISA

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd

* Co was notified by counsel representing chairman, Shaul Elovitch, of agreements reached between Elovitch And Israel Securities Authority

* Agreements reached between Elovitch, Israel Securities Authority concerning certain restrictions that will apply to him for next 30 days

* Board has appointed director David Granot as acting Chairman of board of directors for the next 30 days - SEC filing

* Restrictions with respect to activity in Bezeq Group, Elovitch will not visit offices of co and unit, DBS Satellite Services Ltd

* Elovitch will continue to work on all aspects of ongoing business activity of the company and subsidiaries with exception of DBS

* Elovitch will not establish direct or indirect contact with any of employees or directors of co and unit, DBS Satellite Services Further company coverage:

