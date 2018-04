BRIEF-B. Riley Financial And Bebe Stores Issue Joint Update To Shareholders

April 26 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL AND BEBE STORES ISSUE JOINT UPDATE TO SHAREHOLDERS

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - BEBE’S FORMER HQ IN LOS ANGELES, CA IS UNDER CONTRACT TO BE SOLD FOR A PRICE OF $28.5 MILLION

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - BEBE’S BOARD APPROVED A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHARE

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - SALE OF BEBE’S FORMER HEADQUARTERS IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: