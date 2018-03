March 19 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - ‍CHAIRMAN AND CEO BRYANT RILEY PURCHASES ADDITIONAL 221,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK​

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - ‍HAS APPROVED PURCHASE OF 950,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $18.25 PER SHARE​

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC - ‍CHAIRMAN AND CEO BRYANT RILEY PURCHASED APPROXIMATELY 221,000 SHARES FOR ABOUT $4.0 MILLION, OR $18.25 PER SHARE​