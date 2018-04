BRIEF-B. Riley Financial- U.S. Bankruptcy Court Issued The Order Approving Sale Of Some Rights To Assets Of The Bon-Ton Stores & Its Affiliates

April 25 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL- ON APRIL 18, U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT ISSUED THE ORDER APPROVING SALE OF SOME RIGHTS TO ASSETS OF THE BON-TON STORES&ITS AFFILIATES

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - ON APRIL 18, COURT ALSO GRANTED SOME RELIEF TO GA RETAIL, INDIRECT WHOLLY OWNED UNIT OF B. RILEY FINANCIAL, TIGER CAPITAL GROUP

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - ORDER APPROVED JV'S RIGHT TO ACT AS EXCLUSIVE AGENT TO CONDUCT SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF BON-TON STORES, ITS AFFILIATES' ASSETS