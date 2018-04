BRIEF-B. Riley Financial’s Great American, Tiger Capital, Indenture Trustee For Second-Lien Noteholders To Buy Rights To Bon-Ton Stores’ Assets For

April 19 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL’S GREAT AMERICAN GROUP, TIGER CAPITAL GROUP AND INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR SECOND-LIEN NOTEHOLDERS TO ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO BON-TON STORES’ ASSETS FOR $780 MILLION

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - THROUGH UNPRECEDENTED JV STRUCTURE, DEAL FACILITATES PAY-DOWN OF BON-TON’S ASSET BASED LOAN, DIP CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - GREAT AMERICAN GROUP AND TIGER CAPITAL GROUP WILL LEAD LIQUIDATION OF BON-TON’S 212 STORES

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL - ANTICIPATED THAT SALE WILL PROVIDE “MEANINGFUL RECOVERIES” TO SENIOR SECURED NOTEHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: