May 7 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. RILEY FINANCIAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $95.8 MILLION VERSUS $52.9 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $5.4 MILLION TO $10.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $22 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER SHARE IN ADDITION TO REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: