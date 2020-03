March 18 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* B2GOLD CORP ANNOUNCES COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN

* ALL B2GOLD CORPORATE PERSONNEL TRAVEL HAS BEEN RESTRICTED TO ABSOLUTE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

* B2GOLD - TO DATE, CO HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY INCIDENTS RELATED TO COVID-19 AT ITS SITES OR CORPORATE OFFICES

* B2GOLD - DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL DELAYS IN CURRENT SCHEDULES