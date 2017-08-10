FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp-

* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* B2Gold Corp - “consolidated gold production in q2 of 2017 was 121,448 ounces, 1% (or 1,611 ounces) above budget”

* B2Gold Corp - for full-year 2017, has revised its consolidated production guidance range slightly lower (4%) to between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold

* B2Gold Corp - company has a significant exploration budget for 2017 totalling $55 million, which includes a $9 million increase approved in q1 and q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.