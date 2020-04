BRIEF-B2Gold Corp Reports Record Quarterly Total Gold Production Of 262,632 Oz

April 8 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 262,632 OZ AND RECORD QUARTERLY GOLD REVENUE OF $380 M FROM ITS MINES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020; REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE OF 1,000,000 TO 1,055,000 OZ OF TOTAL GOLD PRODUCT

* TO DATE HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY INCIDENTS OF COVID-19 VIRUS AT ITS SITES OR CORPORATE OFFICES

* 2020 Q1 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 250,632 OUNCES UP 25% (50,090 OUNCES) OVER Q1 OF 2019

* ON APRIL 8, 2020, COMPLETED DRAW-DOWN OF ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BRINGING TOTAL AMOUNT DRAWN TO $425 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO HAVE OPTION TO REPAY ENTIRE DRAWN RCF BALANCE DURING YEAR AND FINISH 2020 IN A STRONG NET POSITIVE CASH POSITION

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE CASHFLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF MORE THAN $700 MILLION IN 2020

* 2020 CONSOLIDATED CASH OPERATING COSTS ARE FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN $415 AND $455 PER OUNCE

* 2020 CONSOLIDATED ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS (“AISC”) ARE FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN $780 AND $820 PER OUNCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: