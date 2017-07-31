BRIEF-B2Gold reports continued strong second quarter and H1 2017 gold production

July 31 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp -

* B2Gold reports continued strong second quarter and first-half 2017 gold production; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 121,448 ounces, 1 percent(or 1,611 ounces) above budget

* Quarterly consolidated gold revenue of $164.3 million on sales of 131,737 ounces at an average price of $1,247 per ounce

* B2Gold corp - ‍For FY 2017, company has revised its consolidated production guidance range moderately lower to between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold​

* Consolidated annual gold production is expected to increase significantly to between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: