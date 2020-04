BRIEF-B2gold Reports Positive Covid-19 Case At Exploration Camp Near The Fekola Mine, Mali

April 16 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* B2GOLD CORP. REPORTS POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT EXPLORATION CAMP NEAR THE FEKOLA MINE, MALI

* B2GOLD CORP - EMPLOYEE AT FEKOLA EXPLORATION CAMP, LOCATED ABOUT FIVE KILOMETRES FROM FEKOLA MINE SITE, HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS

* B2GOLD CORP - AS POSITIVE CASE OCCURRED IN EXPLORATION CAMP, SOME DISTANCE FROM MAIN FEKOLA MINE SITE

* B2GOLD CORP - OPERATIONS AT FEKOLA MINE HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED TO DATE AND MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE AT FULL CAPACITY

* B2GOLD CORP - EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS ON APRIL 15, 2020

* B2GOLD CORP - EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS IS CURRENTLY IN STABLE CONDITION WITH ONLY MODERATE SYMPTOMS

* B2GOLD CORP - IMMEDIATELY ISOLATED ENTIRE EXPLORATION GROUP WITHIN FEKOLA EXPLORATION CAMP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: